BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that the Company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for 2021. BXP was one of nine real estate companies that qualified and the only office REIT in the index, scoring in the 93 rd percentile of the industry universe of companies assessed for inclusion.
The DJSI North America is one of the most recognized benchmarks of corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, ranking the most sustainable companies across industries and based on scores achieved on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA assesses both public and non-public data submitted by participating organizations to determine an S&P Global ESG Score.
“We are thrilled to be named among the most sustainable companies in North America,” said Ben Myers, Vice President of Sustainability, BXP. “Our ESG leadership is the result of collective action across the company and a steadfast focus on conducting our business responsibly by addressing the key sustainability issues of our time.”
BXP’s commitment to sustainable development and operations has been recognized by numerous industry groups. The Company recently earned a tenth consecutive “Green Star” recognition in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB ® ) assessment and a GRESB 5-star rating. The Company has been a leader in green building and has certified 27 million square feet of its current in-service portfolio at the highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. In 2021 BXP was named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner.
BXP has publicly announced sustainability goals and has implemented energy conservation projects and other measures in actively managed office buildings that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 70% and site energy use intensity by 27% since 2008. It has also aligned its emissions reduction targets with climate science and became the first North American office REIT to establish an emissions reduction target ambition in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, the most ambitious designation available at the time of submission under the Science Based Targets initiative. Earlier this year, BXP affirmed its commitment to achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, the Company’s portfolio totals 52.5 million square feet and 202 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005344/en/
CONTACT: At the CompanyLaura Sesody
Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communication
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT ENVIRONMENT
SOURCE: Boston Properties, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/17/2021 07:00 AM/DISC: 11/17/2021 07:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005344/en