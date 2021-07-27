BOSTON (AP) — Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $268.6 million, or $1.72 per share, in the period.
The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.61 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $111.7 million, or 71 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $713.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $684 million.
The company's shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $116.24, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.
