BOSTON (AP) — The superintendent of the Boston public school system is stepping down at the end of the current school year, Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement Monday.
Brenda Cassellius' resignation is a “mutual decision" reached following discussions between the mayor, the superintendent and Boston School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson, Wu said.
“We have come to this decision after careful deliberation, with mutual respect for all involved and an acknowledgment that there is much work still to be done this school year and beyond," Wu said.
Cassellius in a statement said she remains committed to the city's schools until her tenure is up. She did not disclose any future plans.
She took over in July 2019, and just eight months later, the global coronavirus pandemic struck, forcing Boston and school districts across the nation to fundamentally change. She also led the schools during a time of racial unrest and political turbulence.
“It is nothing short of remarkable that in the midst of it all we also developed a community-wide vision for equitable and excellent schools in every neighborhood of Boston," she said in a letter to the school community.
The job of hiring a new superintendent is up to the school committee.