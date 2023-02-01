FILE - Police and fire departments from around the county compete in tug-of-war matches to raise money for ALS research at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. There will be something for everyone at Tanglewood this summer, from traditional performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops, to a series of new performers, conductors, and composers, to the crowd-pleasing popular artist series, the BSO announced Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.