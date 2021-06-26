BOSTON (AP) — Boston is opening cooling centers next week to help residents stay safe amid dangerously hot weather.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Saturday declared a heat emergency in the city from Monday through Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.
Janey is reminding residents to drink lots of water and avoid lots of activity outdoors in the middle of the day.
“Anyone who needs a place to beat the heat can come inside and rest in the air conditioning at one of our cooling centers,” Janey said in an emailed statement.
The cooling centers will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday though Wednesday at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers. The locations are listed at: Boston.gov/Heat.