BOSTON (AP) — Boston is planning a review of the system under which tax-exempt organizations including universities, hospitals and nonprofit cultural institutions make voluntary payments to the city, officials announced Monday.
The city will put together a task force this summer to examine the payments in lieu of taxes — or PILOT — program, The Boston Globe reported.
Last year, 47 institutions were identified by the Assessing Department to participate in the program, including Harvard University, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Museum of Fine Arts.
Recent city data show most of the contributions from those institutions have not been in cash, but in things like discounted or free admission to events, scholarships or donated office space.
It's been a decade since the program was reviewed.
“It’s time to look back ... at what’s worked and what hasn’t,” said Casey Brock-Wilson, the city’s director of strategic partnerships.
The PILOT program has produced more than $30 million in cash revenue for the city for each of the past five years, according to Nicholas Ariniello, the city’s assessing commissioner.