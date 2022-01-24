BOSTON (AP) — Boston city employees have been given an extra week to comply with the city's coronavirus vaccine mandate, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday.
More than 94% of the city's more than 18,000 employees are already vaccinated, she said at a city hall news conference as demonstrators protested the mandate outside.
Workers who don't comply by the Jan. 30 deadline face unpaid suspension, she said. Since the policy was announced on Dec. 20, more than 1,600 city employees have submitted proof of vaccination for the first time.
“I’m incredibly encouraged by this progress, and we continue to have very productive conversations with our union partners about the collective bargaining impacts,” Wu said. “And we are giving this one more week to make sure that we realize that progress.”
Some first responders want the city to allow unvaccinated employees to be tested weekly for COVID-19.
“There are viable, common sense solutions to this issue that don’t involve placing Boston firefighters on the unemployment line,” Boston firefighter and union official Sam Dillon said.