Allisa Charles-Findley does not forgive the Dallas police officer who murdered her brother.
She doesn’t know that she ever will. In her new book, After Botham: Healing from my Brother’s Murder by a Police Officer, she writes about the shock that swept her life when she got the call from Dallas in September 2018. Then, the unflinching anger that flooded her during the trial watched across the world, and the years of grief and heartache as she tried to move forward.
But she also remembers who her brother was, from small details like the chicken Alfredo dish she asked him to make every Thanksgiving to core memories she couldn’t shake.
“I don’t want them to see him as just a silhouette,” she told The Dallas Morning News in a recent interview. “I want them to see him as how we saw him as a family, a brother, a son, a Christian, a faith praise leader, an accountant, jovial — just this full-of-life person.”
Wednesday marks five years since Officer Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean after she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder. Botham, a Black 26-year-old accountant and St. Lucia native, was eating ice cream on his couch when Guyger, a white off-duty officer still in uniform, entered his apartment, which was a floor above hers. She was convicted of murder in 2019 and is serving a 10-year sentence.
In her book, which came out this week, Charles-Findley details how people — especially at her church — often neglected to ask how she was doing, instead focusing on her mother, Allison, or little brother Brandt. She wrote about how activists and politicians appeared to try to benefit from her brother’s murder, and the unfair criticism she said Brandt faced after he hugged and forgave Guyger at the trial. And she details the grief that prompted her to subconsciously wear red — Botham’s favorite color — every day for years.
What prompted you to write about these last few years?
From 2018 to 2021, I went through an angry phase because I did not want to feel the pain. That’s when I started seeing my therapist, and she had me journal. That’s where the writing started. I realized a lot of what I was going through, other families of police brutality victims, or just victims from a tragedy, are going through, so I wanted to share it. If they read it, I want them to know that it’s OK to feel and it’s OK to be angry. It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to just feel, you know, the loss. Because it’s a tremendous loss.
I was also writing in the back of my head to police officers. Because I want them to know, once they make that decision to pull the trigger at that one person, they’re killing an entire family.
What was the turning point where you felt you needed to start healing?
I had a breakdown in 2021. That was my turning point. I wasn’t sleeping. I was afraid to sleep because I was always thinking, “Are my doors locked?” I would just get up and check the doors, check the windows. I didn’t realize until I was just snapping at everyone because I wasn’t sleeping, and that’s not healthy.
One day I took my boys to school and I just drove myself to my doctor and I sat in her office and I just cried for a good 10 minutes before I could even get words out. She said you need to be on a regimen where you’re seeing a talk therapist, you’re seeing a psychiatrist, you’re seeing a medical doctor to get well.
It made me feel like, well, if I’m working on my mental health, I also need to work on my spiritual health. I put timers, alarms, in my phone to do my devotional every morning every night and just sit and pray. I had to set the timer to get back into reintroducing myself to God.
You wrote that Guyger wrote letters from prison to members of your church. But she never wrote back to you. What was important for you to get across to her?
I wanted to go see her. I wanted to have a conversation with her. I still want to have a conversation. I want to hear from her mouth what happened that night. I know what she rehearsed with her attorneys and what she said on the stand, and I don’t believe the entire story.
I’m still looking for closure because it still doesn’t sit right with me what happened to Botham. So I would like to hear it from the only living person who was there in that room and that’s her.
I wrote to her and she never replied. Other members of the Church of Christ in Searcy, Ark., wrote to her and she wrote back and she’s asking about “Brandt’s sister.” I’m like, well, I’m Botham’s sister, too. In every single letter, she never once said Botham’s name.
Things that I want to know from her are: Was he scared? Did she look in his eyes? Did she ask him anything? What did he say? What were his last words? And if she could do it all over, would she still pull the trigger? A lot of people ask me the question of, well, do you forgive her and will you forgive her? I’m not forcing myself to it. If it happens, great, but I’m not there yet.
At one point in the book, you put yourself into the lives of other people of color killed by police — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Amir Locke, Atatiana Jefferson. Has there been progress made in the years since Guyger murdered Botham?
I really want to say yes. I really do.
We haven’t had significant progress. I like to always focus on the positive. Like we had the executive order signed by the president — executive order on policing. I attended that signing, but I still don’t want to be naive. The executive order only pertains to federal officers. It doesn’t pertain to city, state, where we see the most cases happening.
So I feel like we have a long way to go. We still have a lot to get done. We still have a lot of laws to get passed. I’m not going to give up. We shouldn’t give up because we’re basically fighting for our lives. We’re in a state of emergency right now. So I think every single one of us, we have a role to play in just making this world a safer place for all of us.
At the end, you tie your fight for change back to your sons, Jayden, 18, Jareem, 15, and Jordan, 8. What is it like raising your sons in America now?
It is a constant fear. I try not to show it because I don’t want to smother them to a point where they can’t live freely, but for the first few years after Botham was killed, I didn’t want them to even go to the park. I worried with them just crossing the street. I worried with them being in the house. I was a mess.
But shielding them from reality — I don’t think it’s doing the right thing for them.
Now I am open with them about what’s happening. If there is a victim of police brutality, I tell them about it. We talk about it.
They’re the reasons why I advocate for police reform. They’re the reasons why I go to Washington, D.C., and meet with senators and do all of that because I don’t want to go through this again. I don’t think I’ll be able to make it with going through this again.
Based on where you’re at now as you try to heal, what’s next? Do you plan to write more and stay engaged in the Botham Jean Foundation and Sisters of the Movement , which helps families of people killed by police?
Definitely stay engaged in the Botham Jean Foundation. The Botham Jean Foundation for me, it’s my way of keeping Botham alive. Everything that I do for the foundation, I look at it as a heartbeat. And if I could just do enough, then we could keep his heart beating.
Because it’s his legacy. It’s what he started. It’s not something that we just thought of just because we lost him. Botham was very active in giving back to at-risk youth, especially in St. Lucia. That was his passion.
So we’re doing what he started to keep him alive in our hearts.
“After Botham: Healing from My Brother’s Murder by a Police Officer” was written by Allisa Charles-Findley with Jeremiah Cobra and published by Chalice Press.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
