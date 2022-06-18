Bottega SpA Launches New Pinot Grigio Rosé exclusively at the LCBO

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2022--
Bottega SpA, Family Vintners, with a history in the world of wine and grappas for more than four centuries, today launches Pinot Grigio Rosé in the Canadian market, exclusively in LCBO stores across Ontario, Canada. Marking Ontario as the first domestic market to launch the Pinot Grigio Rosé in North America, Bottega Pinot Grigio Rosé DOC Delle Venezie is available for a limited time in Vintages, the boutique arm of the LCBO.
Image of Bottega Pinot Grigio Rosé bottle (Photo: Business Wire)
Normally known for their sparkling wines and proseccos, Bottega’s Pinot Grigio Rosé is a part of LCBO’s 2021 Vintages Releases, where top wines from regions around the world are specially chosen by LCBO expert buyers. Retailing for $16.95 (750mL), the new offering is the perfect aperitif to pair with fish and shellfish, poultry, and fresh cheeses. The organoleptic characteristics include:
- Colour and appearance: light coral pink with copper tinges
- Bouquet: fresh and elegant, with pleasant fruity notes of peach and apricot, a delicate hint of citrus and aromas of peach blossom in the finish
- Taste: dry, well-structured, pleasantly persistent, with balanced acidity and a delicate mineral note in the finish
Production takes place in DOC Delle Venezie; a Northeastern Italian Pinot Grigio powerhouse located in Veneto, Italy, and considered to be the country's largest wine producer. Established in 2017 to protect and promote Pinot Grigio, DOC Delle Venezie includes Veneto and Friuli Venezia-Giulia regions and the Province of Trento and covers an area with a wide variety of climates and soils, specializing in cultivation and winemaking of various wines including Pinot Grigio, a wine that captures a sip of Italy all over the world. To learn more about the production process of Bottega’s Pinot Grigio Rosé, access the technical sheet.
Each bottle encloses the taste and joy of the Italian lifestyle. Imported by Noble Estates Wine & Spirits, Bottega’s Pinot Grigio Rosé will be rolling out at LCBO locations beginning June 18, 2022. The Pinot Grigio Rosé joins Bottega’s other top-selling LCBO offerings, including Bottega Gold and Bottega Vino dei Poeti Prosecco DOC.
Bottega’s approach to business is rooted in environmental sustainability. Manufacturing of all products are created with protecting the environment in mind, conserving the planet for future generations to come. In particular, Bottega focuses on saving water, lowering CO2 emissions, keeping the use of chemicals to a minimum and recycling waste materials.
ABOUT BOTTEGA SpA
Bottega is a successful family company located in Bibano, Treviso (45 km North of Venice) that produces and distributes typical Italian premium quality beverages and food products to a global market. Bottega is a third generation business, today led by Sandro, Barbara and Stefano Bottega. Headquarters are located in a 17th-century farmhouse, renovated to preserve the original architectural and environmental characteristics, surrounded by 10 hectares of vineyards. With the goal of producing and distributing the best Italian wine, grappa, spirits, and food all over the world, Bottega advocates quality (Italian taste and authenticity), design (expression of the excellent aesthetic character of being made in Italy) and social responsibility towards the environment and the community.
