PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.
The payment and invoice service provider posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.8 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $16.3 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $471.4 million.
Bottomline Technologies shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.67, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.
