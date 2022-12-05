--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
What:Turing, an AI-powered technology company disrupting the traditional IT services model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, is hosting a one day conference, BOUNDARYLESS, to promote dialogue around a broad range of remote-work-related topics, including global culture for remote teams; winning the talent war; upskilling and the right way to retain talent; building productivity into your processes; legal compliance in a remote first world; and cloud collaboration.
When: Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 9:30 am to 4:15 pm PT
Where: Bespoke San Francisco, 845 Market St Suite 450, San Francisco, CA 94103 and Virtual
To register for this event please visit: https://go.turing.com/boundaryless/
Agenda
9:30 AM: Opening Keynote: The State of Work Today, the Future of Work Tomorrow
Speaker: Dr. Nicholas Bloom, Professor of Economics, Stanford University
Recent surveys have indicated over 60% of the current global workforce would quit their current job over returning to an office. How did we arrive at this turning point in the way that workers have embraced remote work? What are the repercussions that companies will face by not committing to remote-first work policies for their employees?
10:30 AM: Session 1: TeamOps - Making Teamwork an Objective Discipline
Speaker: Darren Murph, Head of Remote, GitLab
Moderator: Jake Ward, Co-Founder and CEO, Data Protocol
Organizations need people and teams—their creativity, perspectives, and humanity. That need will only grow as we move towards a future with bigger problems to solve, and as teams are distributed across time zones. Tomorrow’s winners will be determined by how they bring teams together, and on how well they’re able to get every person on those teams to contribute to their Mission.
GitLab’s Head of Remote, Darren Murph, introduces us to the concept of TeamOps - a new, results-focused discipline that treats how team members relate as a process that can be operationalized. He’ll explain how GitLab scaled from startup to IPO using TeamOps practices and offer up insights for how modern teams can drive innovation through increased decision velocity.
11:10 AM: Session 2: Molding Productivity Into Your Processes
Speakers:
- Raj Singh, CEO, Pulse
- Ankit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Aviator
- Kate Judson, Sr. Manager - Global Workplace Strategy and Innovation, Adobe
Moderator: Lauri Moore, Partner, Foundation Capital
It’s imperative for employees to collaborate on important projects in real-time. But how does that happen when teams are spread across multiple time zones and geographic regions? Thanks to the ubiquity of high-speed internet, and the explosion of tools for distributed teams, distance no longer impedes productivity. This lively conversation will provide insights into the tools and tricks of the trade that allow engineering leaders to build and manage high-performing teams across the globe.
11:55 AM: Session 3: It’s All About the Benjamins - Onboarding and Paying Globally Distributed Talent
Speaker: Dave Hughson, Head of Sales, Remofirst
Moderator: Max Rollinger, Head of Events and Partnerships - Brand Marketing, Turing
Payments, taxes and other compliance requirements become exponentially more complex in a globally distributed organization. It can seem impossible to follow the rules in every country where your team has employees if you don’t know they exist! That’s why we’re interviewing Remofirst’s David Hughson on the platforms and techniques that the most adept remote-first companies rely on to keep their t’s crossed and i’s dotted with teams that straddle the globe.
12:30-1:30 PM - LUNCH BREAK
1:35 PM: Session 4: The Comp Conundrum - How do you scale a winningcompensation strategy across remote teams?
Speaker: Rani Mavram, Co-Founder and CEO, Complete
Determining appropriate compensation for employees, whether it’s equity or salary, is always a difficult element of the talent acquisition and retention process for companies to navigate as they scale. It becomes even more complicated when building a distributed workforce where concepts of appropriate equity and benefits can vary greatly from country to country.
So how can companies establish a compensation strategy that provides them with a competitive advantage as they hire talent from around the world? Join Rani Mavram, Co-Founder and CEO of Complete, as she shares the secrets to success for establishing a best-in-class compensation strategy for globally distributed teams.
2:05 PM: Session 5: Global Culture for Global Teams
Speakers:
- Oana Manolache, Founder and CEO, Sequel
- Liza Mash Levin, CEO and Co-Founder, Gable
- Teja Gautam, Vice President - Consumer Platforms, InMobi
- Emmanuel Guisset, Founder, Outsite
Moderator: Eric Nguyen, Former VP Engineering, Getaround
How do you build and maintain a unified corporate culture in a world where your company no longer has dedicated offices? We’ll hear from a panel of leaders as they share the challenges and opportunities they have encountered in creating vibrant and inclusive corporate cultures in remote-first workplaces.
2:40-3:00 PM - AFTERNOON BREAK
3:05 PM: Session 6: Using Technology to Hire and Retain Elite Talent in a Global Marketplace
Speakers:
- Xiaoyin Qu, Founder and CEO, Run the World
- Sargun Kaur, Co-Founder & CEO, Byteboard
- Dan Reid, Sr. Director of Product Management, LinkedIn
Moderator: Dr. Rosalind Cohen, Founder, Socius Strategies
We are in the midst of a job market for technical talent that is more competitive than any we’ve seen in recent memory. In order to stave off their competition, companies can no longer rely on the recruitment and retention methods that have been effective for them in the past. This session will uncover the most important technologies enabling companies to evolve their strategies for winning the talent war, while ensuring that their most valuable employees are provided the career development opportunities necessary to keep them around for the long haul.
3:50 PM: Closing Keynote: Building Boundaryless
Speaker: Jonathan Siddharth, CEO and Co-Founder, Turing
Moderator: Ashu Garg, Partner, Foundation Capital
In the past, companies had no easy way to source great people from a global talent pool. They had limited ability to evaluate candidates without familiarity with foreign schools or companies, and they met severe challenges when matching people to opportunities on a massive scale. Managing boundaryless teams required infrastructure that didn’t exist a decade ago, but does today. We’ll analyze how companies can break out of the mold and build within the Boundaryless Ecosystem — the underpinning fabric that makes remote work possible.
About Turing
Turing is an AI-powered technology company that is disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to engage the most deeply vetted developers and teams. The company’s software-driven Talent Cloud is an AI-powered platform that sources, deeply vets, and matches developers with opportunities from some of the world’s leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Disney, Reddit, and Rivian. Turing has received numerous awards, including Forbes 2022 “One of America’s Best Startup Employers,” The Information’s “Most Promising B2B Startup,” and Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. The company has raised more than $140 Million from investors including: WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Stanford StartX and executives from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon. Turing’s last round of funding was on a $4 Billion valuation cap. To learn more about Turing visit turing.com.
