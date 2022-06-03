SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Ms. Sara Weymer has been appointed as Vice President of Clinical Operations.
“We are excited to have Sara join us to implement our development plan for the first-in-human clinical study of BBI-355, the first ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx),” said Klaus Wagner, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Boundless Bio. “Sara brings significant experience in planning and executing clinical trials in oncology and will be tremendously valuable as we seek to establish clinical proof of concept of ecDTx.”
Sara Weymer has over 20 years of experience in clinical research and drug development. She recently served as Executive Director and Head of Clinical Operations at Fate Therapeutics. While at Fate Therapeutics, Sara oversaw the clinical implementation of 9 Fate-sponsored investigational new drug applications (INDs) and 6 investigator-initiated INDs across 8 development programs. During this time, Sara advanced the clinical development and study management of IPSC-derived NK and T-cell therapies in various hematologic and solid tumor indications. Prior to Fate Therapeutics, Sara was responsible for clinical and regulatory operations at ZZ Biotech where she led the clinical development of the company’s lead acute stroke drug candidate from the first-in-human study through the Phase 2 clinical study. Earlier in her career, Sara acquired experience in various types of development organizations, starting at Parexel and progressing to manage clinical study teams at Biogen. She has overseen studies from Phase 1 through Phase 3, across various disease areas and drug modalities, including small molecule development in oncology. Sara holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.
“I am thrilled to join Boundless Bio as the company makes preparations for the clinic,” said Ms. Weymer. “Patients with oncogene amplified cancers currently have limited therapeutic options; ecDNA-directed therapies are a potential solution that I am excited to help bring forward in the first clinical study in patients with ecDNA-driven oncogene amplification.”
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company interrogating a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.
