SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Hornby, will participate in a presentation and fireside chat at upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM – 8:50 AM ET

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside chat (virtual)

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 1:50 PM – 2:10 PM ET

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of a new class of drugs targeting a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005046/en/

CONTACT: James Lee

Director of Business Development

Boundless Bio

jlee@boundlessbio.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL OPTICAL PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Boundless Bio

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 11/15/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005046/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you