Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Hornby, will participate in a presentation and fireside chat at upcoming investor conferences:
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM – 8:50 AM ET
5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat (virtual)
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 1:50 PM – 2:10 PM ET
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of a new class of drugs targeting a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.
