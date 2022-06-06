SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--

Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Hornby, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which will take place in New York City. Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Location: New York Marriott Marquis

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company interrogating a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005217/en/

CONTACT: James Lee

Director of Business Development

Boundless Bio

jlee@boundlessbio.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: Boundless Bio

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 06/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2022 08:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005217/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you