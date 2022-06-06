SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Hornby, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which will take place in New York City. Presentation details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM ET
Location: New York Marriott Marquis
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company interrogating a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.
CONTACT: James Lee
Director of Business Development
Boundless Bio
