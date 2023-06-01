SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Boundless Bio, a clinical stage, next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) for patients with oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Chief Medical Officer, Klaus Wagner, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference which will take place in New York City. Presentation details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 4:00 – 4:25 PM ET
Location: New York Marriott Marquis
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a clinical stage, next-generation precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of new drugs targeting a novel area of cancer biology, ecDNA, to deliver transformative therapies intended to improve and extend the lives of patients with oncogene amplified cancers.
