Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that its Chief Business Officer, Neil Abdollahian, will present at the 22 nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference which will take place virtually. Presentation details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time: 4:30 – 5:10 PM ET
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of new drugs targeting a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.
