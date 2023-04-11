RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced the appointment of Jay Yenerich, PE as Regional Chief Engineer for Transportation in Arizona. With more than 25 years of statewide project management in transit, highway, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and signals project experience, Yenerich will be responsible for developing Bowman’s public, municipal and private transportation practice in Arizona. Bowman has extensive transportation experience on the East Coast from Maine to Florida along with thriving transportation sectors in Illinois and Texas.
Prior to joining Bowman, Yenerich was Director of Design for CivTech, a Scottsdale-based DBE, where he led design for municipal and private projects across Arizona. As manager of capital development for Valley Metro, Phoenix’s regional transit system, he managed negotiations of more than $50 million in design and construction projects. Further, he was responsible for all design packages that were released for construction for seven major projects including four rail extensions, 50th Street Station development, Tempe streetcar and a 780 kW solar project.
“The Arizona market for transportation services is robust, and with the breadth of services available through Bowman, I am confident that we can deliver a unique service mix to clients and teaming partners in the region,” said Jay Yenerich, Arizona Regional Chief Engineer of Bowman.
“With this expansion, Bowman is combining our established service expertise in the region with Jay’s Arizona transportation market knowledge to grow our public transportation and traffic practices in the state,” said Bruce Larson, EVP – Regional Manager of Bowman.
About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.: Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 1,650 employees and 70 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.
