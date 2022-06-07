NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective as of market open on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022.
The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad market Russell 3000® Index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
Chieh Huang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boxed, commented, “The addition of Boxed to the Russell 2000® Index is indicative of further momentum following our successful business combination in December. We believe being a part of these highly regarded and widely used indexes will bring greater awareness to Boxed as we work to achieve our growth potential.”
About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com.
Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.