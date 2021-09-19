FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in in Las Vegas. Philippine boxing icon and senator Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. He accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, Sept. 19, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for change in government.