CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly December shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy, officials announced Friday afternoon.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who addressed reporters during a late afternoon news conference at Chicago police headquarters.
Additionally, the boy, who was in possession of a stolen vehicle and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a school, and multiple counts of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown called the attack “senseless,” adding that he has “no clear idea” about motive, but it could involve gang activity, and more details may be disclosed during the boy’s bond hearing, slated for Saturday.
Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were killed in the attack and two other students were wounded on Dec. 16, 2022, at dismissal outside the Pilsen school.
“As a mom, my heart goes out to the parents,” of the students affected, said Foxx.
Foxx thanked the community, including witnesses in the attack, for their bravery in helping authorities find the suspect. Foxx lamented the loss of “three children” including the suspect and the “mental toll” the attack has taken on students and staff.
Foxx said she prayed that the families of the victims begin to heal. “We are doing everything in our power to ensure justice.”
The survivors included a 15-year-old girl who was grazed in the thigh and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh and shoulder, police said.
Brandon was a student at Juarez, while Nathan was a student at Chicago Bulls College Prep, police said. The surviving girl attends Juarez and the surviving boy is a student at Noble UIC College Prep, according to police.
In the days following the brazen attack, classmates staged demonstrations, including a walkout and held memorials while police asked for the public’s help after issuing an alert with a picture of a person who was running outside the school at the time of the shooting.
The person in the alert turned out to be the teen charged, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan confirmed at the news conference.
Jadine Chou, chief of safety and security with the Chicago Public Schools, said at the news conference the top priority since the shooting has been “restoring the common safety.”
Chou said there have been “extra supports” in place at the school to promote mental health well-being through different community and city partnerships. She added the school has had extra security inside the building and that will continue until further notice.
Chicago police has also kept a presence outside of the school every day at dismissal, which will continue through the end of the year, Chou said.
CPS Superintendent Pedro Martinez was also on hand and said announcing charges brings closure, which he said is “very important toward restoring the calm and safety that all of our school communities need and deserve.”
Martinez said the school district is continuing to work with police to “keep our schools safe.”
“As we all know, there’s not one single answer to violence in our communities,” Martinez said. “It requires parents, schools and community members and police working together to support our youth both inside and outside our buildings.”
———
©2023 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
