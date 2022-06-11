BOSTON (AP) — Operators of a swimming pool where 3-year-old drowned last year on Martha’s Vineyard pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
The district attorney’s office said the Boathouse & Field Club's actions by leaving the boy at a pool with no one specifically assigned to watch him rose to the level of criminal negligence.
The Edgartown club was ordered Friday to pay $100,000 in restitution and was placed on probation for five years, limiting its ability to host water activities for young children, the Boston Globe reported.
“We had one responsibility as an organization on that day and that was to return Henry back to his family ... and we failed on every possible level,” Field Club general manager Scott Anderson told the court.
The parents left the boy, Henry Backer, at a “Kids Camp” at the tennis and pool club last July, putting sunscreen on him and clipping floaties to the outside of his bag to ensure they were visible to counselors.
An hour later, his parents learned of an incident in the pool. The boy died later at a hospital and the death was ruled a drowning.
Parents Stephen and Ellie Backer were focused “the truth, about transparency, and about accountability” from day one, said David Meier, an attorney for the family.
“This is not the story of a tragic accident,” Stephen Backer said in a video impact statement. “This is the story of a crime.”
The Backers plan to donate the $100,000 to the Red Cross to fund lifeguard and water safety training, prosecutors said.
