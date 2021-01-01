LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw had 20 points as Bellarmine rolled past Transylvania 90-40 on Friday night.
CJ Fleming had 15 points for Bellarmine (2-3). Ethan Claycomb added nine rebounds.
Zach Larimore had 12 points for the Pioneers, who have now lost five straight games to start the season.
