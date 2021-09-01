North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.