TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2023--
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG ) (" Bragg " or the " Company "), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the “ Meeting ”).
All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2023 (the " Circular ") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.
Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
Nominee
Number of Shares
Percentage of Votes
For
Withheld
For
Withheld
Matevž Mazij
10,330,304
523,337
95.18%
4.82%
Holly Gagnon
10,513,375
340,266
96.86%
3.14%
Mark Clayton
9,738,998
1,114,643
89.73%
10.27%
Kent Young
10,769,978
83,663
99.23%
0.77%
Don Robertson
10,694,099
159,042
98.53%
1.47%
Yaniv Sherman
6,225,646
4,627,995
57.36%
42.64%
Ron Baryoseph
10,694,065
159,576
98.53%
1.47%
The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:
Motion
Number of Shares For
Percentage of Votes For
Appointment of Auditors
10,925,282
91.64%
About Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG ) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider, serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and its cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing, data-driven and passionately crafted casino gaming titles from in-house brands Wild Streak Gaming, Spin Games, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic and Oryx Gaming. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a range of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners which are Powered By Bragg: games built on Bragg remote games server (Bragg RGS) technology, distributed via the Bragg Hub content delivery platform and available exclusively to Bragg’s customers. Bragg’s modern and flexible omnichannel Player Account Management (Bragg PAM) platform powers multiple leading iCasino and sportsbook brands and is supported by expert in-house managed operational and marketing services. All content delivered via the Bragg Hub, whether exclusive or from Bragg’s large, aggregated games portfolio, is managed from a single back-office and is supported by powerful data analytics tools, as well as Bragg’s Fuze™ player engagement toolset. Bragg is licensed or otherwise certified, approved and operational in multiple regulated iCasino markets globally, including in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Malta and Colombia.
Find out more here: https://bragg.group
Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623922036/en/
CONTACT: Yaniv Spielberg
Chief Strategy Officer
Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
info@bragg.gamesJoseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy
JCIR
212-835-8500 orbragg@jcir.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES CASINO/GAMING ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE
SOURCE: Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/23/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/23/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623922036/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.