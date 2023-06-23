TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2023--

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG ) (" Bragg " or the " Company "), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the “ Meeting ”).

All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2023 (the " Circular ") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Matevž Mazij

10,330,304

523,337

95.18%

4.82%

Holly Gagnon

10,513,375

340,266

96.86%

3.14%

Mark Clayton

9,738,998

1,114,643

89.73%

10.27%

Kent Young

10,769,978

83,663

99.23%

0.77%

Don Robertson

10,694,099

159,042

98.53%

1.47%

Yaniv Sherman

6,225,646

4,627,995

57.36%

42.64%

Ron Baryoseph

10,694,065

159,576

98.53%

1.47%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:

Motion

Number of Shares For

Percentage of Votes For

Appointment of Auditors

10,925,282

91.64%

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG ) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider, serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and its cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing, data-driven and passionately crafted casino gaming titles from in-house brands Wild Streak Gaming, Spin Games, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic and Oryx Gaming. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a range of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners which are Powered By Bragg: games built on Bragg remote games server (Bragg RGS) technology, distributed via the Bragg Hub content delivery platform and available exclusively to Bragg’s customers. Bragg’s modern and flexible omnichannel Player Account Management (Bragg PAM) platform powers multiple leading iCasino and sportsbook brands and is supported by expert in-house managed operational and marketing services. All content delivered via the Bragg Hub, whether exclusive or from Bragg’s large, aggregated games portfolio, is managed from a single back-office and is supported by powerful data analytics tools, as well as Bragg’s Fuze™ player engagement toolset. Bragg is licensed or otherwise certified, approved and operational in multiple regulated iCasino markets globally, including in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Malta and Colombia.

Find out more here: https://bragg.group

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

