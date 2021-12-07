HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Houston-based brand experience firm BrandExtract, LLC. announced today its integration of Axiom, a 24-year branding & digital strategy agency. This partnership expands the firm’s B2B and B2C client portfolio, elevating BrandExtract’s experienced team to nearly 50 employees.
As the firm celebrates its 16th year in business, BrandExtract continues an active pursuit of its long-term growth strategy, as it’s quickly scaling into one of the largest branding agencies in the region. The addition of Axiom will expand BrandExtract’s depth of offering with its expertise in digital strategy, HubSpot, WordPress and Animation/Video production. Additionally, the firm brings to BrandExtract additional revenue, resources, talent and a number of great long-term client relationships.
“We are one of the few agencies that thrived during the pandemic and by joining forces with such an acclaimed agency as Axiom, we continue to support our long-term growth plan centered on expanding our strategic process to better serve our clients,” says Bo Bothe, president and CEO of BrandExtract. “Axiom’s positioning strategy and digital marketing strengths along with its world-class design and creative skills make them a great fit for expanding BrandExtract.”
The entire experienced Axiom team will join BrandExtract at its 1500 Bingle, Houston headquarters and operate under the BrandExtract brand. Axiom Founder and President Tom Hair was looking for a team to help his firm scale to meet anticipated growing market demand.
“Bo and I see tremendous opportunity in 2022 as the markets we serve are poised for growth. I’ve known Bo for more than 25 years and have watched BrandExtract grow and excel. We share similar company values and a diverse, collaborative culture,” says Hair. “I am confident that our combined strategic and tactical strengths will deliver exciting new possibilities for our clients.”
Tom Hair will be a strategic advisor to the firm providing insights to his existing clients as well as helping consult with new clients. Hair will also work with the BrandExtract leadership team to provide guidance on the direction of the company.
Axiom brings additional capacity and enhanced strategic marketing planning to BrandExtract. In its 24 years of business, Axiom has earned a respected reputation, most recently being named “Best Agency of 2021” by the Association of National Advertisers Houston’s chapter.
“One of the many exciting things about this venture is that we’re able to bring the entire Axiom team into the BrandExtract family. There is no redundancy as we were already looking for people with the skillsets of the Axiom team, so it makes for a real win-win for both our agencies,” continues Bothe.
The integration went into effect December 1, 2021.
About BrandExtract, LLC.
Founded in 2005, BrandExtract is a Houston-based brand experience firm that helps growing companies in a wide array of industries create opportunities, transform their businesses and grow their influence. This is our mission, and we pursue it with passion. To create is to bring something new into existence – new answers, new energy, new opportunities. BrandExtract has developed over 240 corporate and product brands. Each brand created or transformed is researched to resonate with stakeholders, prove itself true at every touch point and encourage steadfast and passionate belief. For more information on how BrandExtract inspires belief, visit BrandExtract.com.
About Axiom
Founded in 1998, Axiom is a branding & digital strategy firm in Houston, Texas. Our approach to revealing brand truth is part art, part science. Ultimately, our goal is to uncover the fundamental essence of your brand, then develop strategic communications that resonate with your target audiences. Our services to create integrated programs that serve our clients’ business objectives include branding and positioning, digital strategy, content creation, website development, animation/video and print and digital campaigns. We serve a variety of B2B and B2C clients. The exceptional work by Axiom’s team of highly experienced professionals has been recognized the American Marketing Association (AMA), the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and more. And most recently, Axiom was named the ANA Houston Chapter’s Best Agency of 2021.
