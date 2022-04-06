TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Functionland Inc., builders of Blockchain-Attached Storage, have announced that consumer branding guru Shaun Neff will join the company’s board of advisors to help reinforce Functionland’s position as a mainstream Web3 brand.
Functionland is drawing significant interest in its software and hardware solutions. A recent seed funding round was oversubscribed by 40%, and the company is seeing increased traction for its vision for Blockchain-Attached Storage, a solution that will let consumers take control of their data privacy. Functionland’s solution includes Box, a turnkey hardware device; software that enables secure, decentralized storage and data retrieval; as well as incentives for using Box to provide storage to others or utilize their storage in turn.
A well-known entrepreneur and branding expert, Neff got his start selling beanies and headbands, eventually building a multimillion-dollar adventure sports empire. He has helped bring fame and success to companies including Sun Bum, Robinhood, Sony, Target, Moon (with Kendall Jenner), and the Beach House Group brands. Recently, Neff has been active in crypto and metaverse projects.
Neff plans to focus primarily on the customer segment and conveying brand emotions for Functionland. “We’re convinced Shaun has the skills required to develop a deep connection between our brand and our customers,” said Keyvan Sadeghi (CEO, Functionland).
“Functionland has an exciting vision and an innovative solution that gives consumers the simplicity of SaaS without any privacy risks,” said Neff. “It brings the power of blockchain to every household, making it easy to share data without worrying about someone tracking your every click and bombarding you with invasive ads.”
“We’re excited to have Shaun on board,” said Ehsan Shariati (CTO, Functionland). “His vast experience with global brands will help us show the world that Box by Functionland adds value to any home, even when people don’t really understand blockchain. He’ll help people see how useful it can be to provide and consume storage for their data, photos and files in complete security and privacy.”
Functionland’s website currently offers pre-registration orders for Box. Visit fx.land for additional information. Questions? Please contact hi@fx.land.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005187/en/
CONTACT: Ehsan Shariati
CTO
+1 416-476-6122
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Functionland Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/06/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005187/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.