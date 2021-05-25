Atlanta Braves (23-24, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-19, second in the AL East)
Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +102, Braves -119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Max Fried. Fried threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.
The Red Sox are 13-12 on their home turf. Boston has hit 65 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13 at-bats.
The Braves are 10-10 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .441, good for first in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .622 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 extra base hits and is batting .278.
Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 home runs and has 31 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).
Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.