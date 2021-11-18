DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Since the introduction of generic drugs in 2001, Brazil's pharmaceutical industry has undergone a transformation. Generic drugs have been continuously gaining market share and currently account for a significant share of the total pharmaceutical market in Brazil. According to estimates, around BRL 2 Billion worth of branded drugs are expected to lose patent protection during the next five years.
The high potential of generic drugs is also driven by the fact that despite strong growth in recent years, the penetration of generics still remains low compared to mature markets such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, etc. These factors along with a rising ageing population, increasing prevalence of life style diseases and the significant cost savings achieved from the use of generic drugs are expected to drive this market during the next five years.
The report presents an in-depth analysis on the historical, current and future trends in the generic drug market in Brazil. This research report serves as an exceptional tool to understand the drivers, sales trends, volume trends, market structure, competitive landscape, regulations, key players, manufacturing and the outlook of generic drugs in Brazil. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who want to gain an insight into the market for generic drugs in Brazil.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What are generic drugs, how are they different from branded drugs?
- How has the generic drug market performed in recent years?
- How have generics performed compared to branded drugs?
- What were the total sales and volumes of generic drugs in Brazil?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Brazil generic drug industry?
- Who are the key players in Brazil generic drug market?
- What is the structure of the generic drug market in Brazil?
- What is the pricing mechanism of generic drugs in Brazil?
- What is the value chain of generic drugs in Brazil?
- What are the regulations for generic drugs in Brazil?
- How are generic drugs distributed in Brazil?
- How are generic drugs manufactured?
- What are the drivers and challenges in the generic drugs market in Brazil?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Brazil Generic Drug Market - Introduction
4.1 What are Generic Drugs?
4.2 Classification of Generic Drugs
5 Why is the Brazil Generic Drug Market So Lucrative
5.1 Drug Patent Expiries
5.2 Lower Costs
5.3 Government Support
5.4 Increasing Consumer Confidence
5.5 Increasing Access to Generic Drugs
5.6 High Growth Potential for Biosimilar Drugs
6 Global Generic Drug Market
6.1 Generic Drug Market Performance
6.1.1 Value Trends
6.1.2 Volume Trends
6.2 Market Breakup by Country
6.3 Most Prescribed Generic and Branded Drugs
6.4 Market Forecast
7 Brazil Generic Drug Market
7.1 Brazil Pharmaceutical Market Performance
7.1.1 Value Trends
7.1.2 Volume Trends
7.1.3 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.4 Market Forecast
7.2 Brazil Generic Drug Market Performance
7.2.1 Value Trends
7.2.2 Volume Trends
7.2.3 Impact of COVID-19
7.2.4 Market Forecast
8 Brazil Generic Drug Industry: SWOT Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Strengths
8.3 Weaknesses
8.4 Opportunities
8.5 Threats
9 Brazil Generic Drug Industry: Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Research and Development
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Marketing
9.4 Distribution
9.5 Pricing
10 Pricing Mechanism and Profit Margins at Various Levels of the Supply Chain
11 Brazil Generic Drug Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Competitive Landscape
12.1 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Competitive Structure
12.2 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Market Share of Key Players
12.3 Distribution Channels
13 Government Policy
14 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Key Success Factors
15 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Road Blocks
16 Generic Drug Manufacturing Process
16.1 Manufacturing Process
16.2 Raw Material Requirements
16.3 Raw Materials Pictures
16.4 Land and Construction Requirements
16.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
16.6 Machinery Pictures
16.7 Plant Layout
16.8 Packaging Requirements
16.9 Utility Requirements
16.10 Manpower Requirements
17 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Key Company Profiles
