The "Brazil Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil is leading the digital payment revolution in the Latin American region. The Brazilian government is promoting the growth of the prepaid card market through Pix, the instant payment platform launched by the central bank. Along with the growing transaction volume in the online segment, prepaid payment instrument penetration has also increased in the brick-and-mortar sector in 2022.

Innovative fintech firms and strategic collaborations with global payments providers are driving the growth of the prepaid card market in Brazil, and the trend is projected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. Furthermore, the investment from venture capital and private equity firms into the Brazilian fintech ecosystem will support the industry growth over the next three to four years.

New regulation on prepaid card interchange fees is expected to dampen revenue growth for fintech firms in Brazil

In September 2022, the Brazilian central bank announced a 0.7% limit for interchange fees on a prepaid cards that are provided by fintech firms to their users in the country. The new regulation, which is expected to come into effect in April 2023, is a major setback for the growing prepaid card industry in Brazil. At present, there is no limit set on prepaid card interchange fees.

For fintech firms interchange fees on the prepaid card represents a major chunk of their revenue. Nubank, one of the leading prepaid card providers in the country, earned 7% of its total revenue through interchange fees during the financial year that ended June 30.

Payment providers are seeking to boost financial inclusion through prepaid card launches in Brazil

Brazil is leading the Latin American digital payment revolution. Amid the growing shift to digital payment solutions, payment providers are launching innovative prepaid payment instruments.

Fintech firms are raising capital to further drive financial inclusion among young Brazilians

To teach young Brazilians about financial independence and drive financial inclusion, fintech firms target teens and Gen Z consumers. These firms are also raising capital to further accelerate their growth.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Brazil.
  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Scope

Brazil Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Brazil Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Brazil Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Brazil Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Brazil Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Brazil Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Brazil General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Brazil - Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card
  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Brazil Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Brazil Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Brazil Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Brazil Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Brazil Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Brazil Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

