North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.