Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced the company’s participation in the Barclays Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12.
Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Andretta, along with EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Perry Beberman, and EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Val Greer, will give a short presentation followed by a fireside chat.
The presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast live here. It can also be accessed through Bread Financial’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Bread Financial ™
Bread Financial ™ (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private label and co-brand credit cards and Bread Pay ™ buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback™American Express®Credit Card and Bread Savings™ products.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
