WASHINGTON — The group of senators led by Texas Republican John Cornyn and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy describe the bipartisan federal gun proposals they released Sunday following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas as “commonsense” measures.
Cornyn released a statement laying out several key provisions that could be implemented through legislation, including:
•Giving states and tribes resources to create laws that keep deadly weapons away from those the court has determined to be a danger to themselves or others, within “state and federal due process and constitutional protections.” While the term is not explicitly mentioned in the statement, the language mirrors red flag laws seen in states across the country.
•Incorporating juvenile and mental health records from local law enforcement and state databases into the federal background check process for gun buyers under the age of 21-years-old. A measure Cornyn indicated bipartisan interest in earlier this week.
•Expanding access to mental health services, suicide prevention programs and other community services like crisis and trauma intervention and recovery. Expansion of online access to mental health services for children and families in crisis through telehealth are also included.
•Investing in mental health programs and school safety resources in schools. This includes training to school personnel and students, early identification and intervention programs.
•Broadening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) to include convicted domestic violence abusers and those included in a domestic violence restraining order, including those who were in a romantic relationship other than marriage. This provision would close what is known as the “boyfriend loophole.”
•Strengthening efforts to focus on criminals who illegally purchase and traffic guns, and dealers who illegally sell guns without proper licensing.
Lobbying from the public for new gun restrictions has been intense after the latest Texas school mass shooting.
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.