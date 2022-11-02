Breeze Airways™ Debuts First-Ever Transcon Service from Westchester County Airport; Now Offers More Destinations from the Airport than Any Other Airline

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding two new routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) today: nonstop to both Los Angeles, CA, and Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, from just $109* and $74* one way, respectively. Just five months after its first flight from HPN, Breeze now flies to nine destinations from the airport, more than any other airline.
Breeze offers Nice, Nicer and Nicest fare bundles. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nonstop Flights to:
- Charleston, SC**
- Jacksonville, FL
- Los Angeles, CA** (Daily, starting November 2, from $109* one way);
- Nashville, TN
- Norfolk, VA
- Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (3x weekly, starting November 2, from $74* one way)
- Savannah, GA
- Vero Beach, FL
BreezeThru Flights (one stop/no plane change) to:
- New Orleans, LA
“As a former resident, I know first-hand that HPN is the most convenient New York-area airport for many travelers!” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “However, before Breeze, there was very limited commercial service – especially nonstop flights. Now Westchester and Fairfield County residents can save time and money when flying to the West Coast and beyond.”
Breeze offers a la carte and bundles options so Guests may select and customize a travel experience that meets their needs. The Nicest bundle is only available on flights operated with an Airbus A220-300 aircraft and includes a First Class-style seat in a two-by-two configuration.
Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.
Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.
*Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Supply is limited and not available on every flight/every day. Promotion must be purchased by November 30, 2022 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from January 8 through May 16, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Black-out dates include February 18-26 and April 1-9, 2023. Other restrictions may apply.
** Route operated by Airbus A220 aircraft
AboutBreeze Airways
Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by T ravel + Leisure World's Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.
