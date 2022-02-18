Breeze Airways™ Inaugurates New Service from New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport and Palm Beach International Airport

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ new U.S. low-fare airline, is adding new eight new routes this week, from New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). The new cities are Breeze’s 17 th and 18 th destinations and will expand the carrier’s network to 42 routes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005365/en/
Breeze Airways inaugurates service from New York's Islip to Charleston and Norfolk, and West Palm Beach to six locations. (Photo: Business Wire)
On February 17, Breeze commenced four weekly roundtrip flights between Islip and Norfolk, VA, operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.
Today, the airline will introduce thrice weekly roundtrips between Islip and Charleston, SC, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Beginning May 5, Breeze will add a fourth weekly flight to Charleston, on Thursdays.
“Long Island MacArthur Airport is helping lead this region into a time of greater economic prosperity. As part of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure package, I secured over $21.5 million for MacArthur Airport,” said US Senator Chuck Schumer. “Breeze Airways will increase convenient travel options for Long Islanders, and I congratulate Supervisor Angie Carpenter, Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken and her team, County Executive Steve Bellone, Breeze Airways, and my friend David Neeleman, for bringing new service to and from MacArthur. This is an important development for Islip, Suffolk County, and all of Long Island,” he added.
“The nearly 3 million people living in Nassau and Suffolk counties consider MacArthur Airport their hometown airport. They live here, they work here, their families are here and they love to travel. They don’t like the hassle of crowds or traffic at larger airports, and this is why Breeze Airways is such a good fit for Long Island,” said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter. “We also share Breeze’s enthusiastic and positive business outlook and commitment to providing customers with a ‘Seriously Nice’ travel experience,” added Carpenter.
On February 19, Breeze also will add Saturday-only roundtrip flights from Palm Beach (PBI) to six cities: Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; and Richmond, VA.
“The addition of Breeze Airways and six new cities is big news for PBI and The Palm Beaches,” said Laura Beebe, Director of Airports for Palm Beach County. “PBI is South Florida’s favorite airport and we know that this new partnership with Breeze is an excellent fit with what our customers want and expect.”
“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from both West Palm Beach and Islip.”
BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/IJl6AO6V8u/bXdhbGxhY2VAbWVnYW1lZGlhd29ybGR3aWRlLmNvbQ==
About Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways, which commenced service between 16 cities across 13 states in May 2021, is the nation’s best funded start-up airline in history. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low-fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice ™ nonstop service between secondary airports bypassing hubs and saving its Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in mid-2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005365/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Gareth Edmondson-Jones
Breeze Airways
917 399-9355
Gareth.EdmondsonJones@FlyBreeze.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION VACATION TRAVEL
SOURCE: Breeze Airways
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/18/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 02/18/2022 10:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005365/en