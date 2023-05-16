NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Bregal Investments, a leading international private equity investment platform, today announced changes to its executive leadership team, including the departure of Scott Perekslis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bregal Partners, effective October 8, 2023. Thereafter, Scott may remain engaged as a consultant to Bregal Investments. In addition to his departure from Bregal Partners, Scott has resigned from his positions on the boards of all Bregal Partners Fund I portfolio companies.
Upon strategic review, Bregal Investments and Bregal Partners have decided to pursue the realization of their interests in all companies in the Bregal Partners I portfolio, a 2013 vintage fund. Bregal Investments leadership, with advice from Lazard, will work with portfolio company management teams to manage the realization process for the Bregal Partners I portfolio.
Bregal Investments will continue to work with current Bregal Partners senior leadership, Charles Yoon, Samer Ezzeddine and Thomas Kearney, to support the long-term investment objectives for Bregal Partners II portfolio, a 2018 vintage fund.
Bregal Investments wishes Scott all the best in his future endeavors and thanks him for his years of commitment to the firm.
About Bregal Investments
Bregal Investments (“Bregal”) is a leading private equity investment firm providing a platform for its family of direct investment and fund-of-funds teams. Bregal manages over €15 billion in assets across its strategies and has closed over 150 direct investments and invested in more than 200 funds. The Bregal family of funds focuses on long-term sustainable value creation and provides access to private equity, growth equity, credit, and fund-of-fund strategies. Headquartered in London and New York, Bregal has more than 200 employees across its nine offices.
