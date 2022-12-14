IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Brendan Hall has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a Senior Vice President as part of the newly created Alliant Cyber, one of 14 Alliant industry-dedicated verticals. He brings over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry. In his role, Hall will be focused on business development, strategy and execution.
“Brendan understands what clients are grappling with today when it comes to managing cyber risk and how this area of risk is evolving,” said Michael Cusack, Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “His extensive experience and knowledge in this space will help as we formalize and expand our cyber offerings.”
Prior to Alliant, Hall was a Senior Vice President in the cybersecurity practice for a leading global brokerage firm. There he was responsible for growing the practice and assisting clients with data breach incident response services, security advisory, technical testing, threat intelligence, investigations and cyber insurance. During his time there, Hall had a particular focus in the private equity space and helped develop and market tailored cyber risk mitigation services such as cross-portfolio assessments, remediation advisory and cyber diligence.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay
