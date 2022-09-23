ROSH HAAYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), a clean-energy company that provides Thermal Energy Storage (“TES”) systems to the global industrial and utility markets, announced today that its management team will conclude Climate Week in New York City by participating in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, September 23, 2022. Brenmiller Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Avi Brenmiller will lead the ceremony alongside the Company’s senior executives and members of the Board of Directors. The Opening Bell Ceremony celebrates Brenmiller Energy’s recent listing on Nasdaq.
“This is an exciting time for Brenmiller and its stakeholders as we work to decarbonize some of the most emissions-intensive sectors of our global economy,” said Brenmiller Chairman and CEO Avi Brenmiller. “We are making great progress and have reached many important milestones to date in 2022. In addition to listing our ordinary shares on the Nasdaq, Brenmiller has been awarded multiple new, large projects, received a drawdown of €4 million from our credit facility with the European Investment Bank to scale our manufacturing capacity, and completed our first large-scale industrial project. Our mission is to deliver around-the-clock clean power to global industrial and power markets through a cost-effective and efficient solution; we look forward to scaling our operations and confronting climate change head-on.”
The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, and can be viewed live or via replay here.
About Brenmiller Energy
Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: its participation in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market; its mission is to deliver around-the-clock clean power to global industrial and power markets; and to scaling its operations to confront climate change. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, the demand for and market acceptance of our products, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus dated May 24, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
