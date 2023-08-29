ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy”) (Nasdaq: BNRG; TASE: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (“TES”), today announced that it has received final approval from the Israeli Ministry of Finance to supply electric process heat to Wolfson Hospital, a public medical center located near Tel Aviv in Holon, Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Finance announced it has approved a budget of up to NIS 14 million (approximately US$3.7 million) for Wolfson Hospital to procure TES equipment from Brenmiller. The Israeli Ministry of Finance estimates that the use of electric heat, provided via Brenmiller’s bGen™ ZERO thermal energy storage system, has the potential to save Wolfson Hospital up to US$1.3 million annually and reduce the hospital’s local carbon footprint by 3,900 tons per year. A final agreement between Wolfson Hospital and Brenmiller is under preparation (the “Agreement”) and is expected to be signed by the end of Q4 2023.
Subject to negotiation and execution of the definitive Agreement, Brenmiller will deliver its technology and supply heat to Wolfson Hospital at zero up-front cost through an agreement for a seven-year term.
“Brenmiller’s approval to move forward with an agreement with Wolfson Hospital is a great example of how novel, clean energy technologies have the potential to meet the demanding needs of critical, large-scale facilities like hospitals,” said Brenmiller Energy Chairman and CEO Avi Brenmiller. “We’re very pleased to receive this final approval from the Israeli Ministry of Finance and move forward towards an agreement between Wolfson Hospital and Brenmiller in order to be able to deliver to Wolfson Hospital - its doctors and nurses, staff and administrators, and patients - clean, and reliable power.”
Brenmiller’s bGen™ ZERO will help alleviate high energy costs for Wolfson Hospital and lower its local carbon footprint by capturing electricity from the grid during hours of the day when prices are low and storing it for use when demand peaks. The bGen™ ZERO utilizes crushed rocks to store energy in the form of heat and dispatches low-cost steam, hot water or hot air on demand.
Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen TM thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. This heat can be stored for minutes, hours, or even days before being used for industrial and power generation processes. With Brenmiller’s bGen TM, organizations have a way to use electricity to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air as required for industrial processes, such as plastic molding, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
