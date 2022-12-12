FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on June 25, 2020. Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed, has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.