FILE - Then-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution. Breyer joins Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court's independence.