BOSTON — According to prosecutors, in the days surrounding the disappearance of Ana Walshe, Brian Walshe Googled the following search queries on his son’s iPad:
Jan. 1, 4:55 a.m.: “How long before a body starts to smell?”
Jan. 1, 4:58 a.m.: “How to stop a body from decomposing”
Jan. 1, 5:20 a.m.: “How to bound a body”
Jan. 1, 5:47 a.m.: “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to”
Jan. 1, 6:25 a.m.: “How long for somebody to be missing to inherit?”
Jan. 1, 6:34 a.m.: “Can you throw away body parts?”
Jan. 1, 9:29 a.m.: “What does formaldehyde do?”
Jan. 1, 9:34 a.m.: “How long does DNA last?”
Jan. 1, 9:59 a.m.: “Can identification be made on partial remains?”
Jan. 1, 11:34 a.m.: “Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body”
Jan. 1, 11:44 a.m.: “How to clean blood from a wooden floor”
Jan. 1, 11:56 a.m.: “Luminol to detect blood”
Jan. 1, 1:08 p.m.: “What happens when you put body parts in ammonia?”
Jan. 1, 1:21 p.m.: “Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them?”
Jan. 2, 12:45 p.m.: “Hacksaw best tool to dismember”
Jan. 2, 1:10 p.m.: “Can you be charged with murder without a body?”
Jan. 2, 1:14 p.m.: “Can you identify the body with broken teeth?”
Jan. 3, 1:02 p.m.: “What happens to hair on a dead body?”
Jan. 3, 1:13 p.m.: “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag, compared to on a surface in the woods?”
Jan. 3, 1:20 p.m.: “Can baking soda make a body smell good?”
An earlier Google search to note… on December 27th the defendant searched: “What’s the best state to divorce for a man?”
Walshe is being held without bail.
