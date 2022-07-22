DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--
The "BRIC Countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry and had a total market value of $7.8 billion in 2021. China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 8.7% over the 2017-21 period.
- Within the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $3.9 billion in 2021. This was followed by Brazil, Russia and India with a value of $2.0, $1.3, and $0.6 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $6.3 billion in 2026, followed by Brazil, Russia, India with expected values of $3.5, $1.9 and $0.9 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 BRIC Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs
3 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Brazil
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in China
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in India
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Russia
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
11 Company Profiles
- SMARTfit Inc
- Gold's Gym International Inc
- Snap Fitness
- Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd
- Anytime Fitness LLC
