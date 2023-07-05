DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2023--
Brident Dental & Orthodontics, a member of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies, today announced the opening of a new Texas office in the city of Fort Worth, located in Tarrant County, north central Texas.
The new dental office is conveniently located at the intersection of I-35W and US-287 in the Presidio Towne Crossing shopping center, a popular community retail hub. Nearby anchors include Costco, WinCo Foods, Target, Petco and CineMark theaters.
“We are excited to be a full-service dental home in the Fort Worth community,” said Dr. Sheena Philip, Managing Dentist. “Brident Dental is well known for providing high-quality dental and orthodontic services throughout Texas, and we are pleased to add another office to serve the oral health needs of our neighbors in the greater Dallas area.”
With experienced general dentists, specialists and hygienists supported by state-of-the-art technology, the new office offers general and pediatric dentistry as well as specialty services, including orthodontics, endodontics and implants. The office has dedicated parking, a spacious reception area, and 11 dedicated treatment rooms.
Brident Dental & Orthodontics and its locally branded affiliates provide access to affordable, high quality oral healthcare throughout Texas. In addition to accepting privately insured patients, Brident Dental & Orthodontics offices welcome those without insurance and those covered by government programs, helping all patients find affordable options for high-quality dental care.
ABOUT BRIDENT DENTAL & ORTHODONTICS
Brident Dental & Orthodontics, with its supported affiliates has been expanding access and equity of oral healthcare in 129 dental practices throughout Texas. Operating the most integrated system of oral healthcare throughout Texas, Brident Dental is a full-service "dental home," providing general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and oral surgery in offices designed to support consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of a diverse patient population. To learn more about Brident Dental or to find an office in your community, visit www.brident.com or call 1-877-SMILE-70.
ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH
Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands with nearly 600 affiliated offices, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation and built on a platform of unique and efficient technology. For more information, visit www.Sonrava.com.
