Bridge Security Advisors, (BSA), a leader in cybersecurity advisory services and Zero Trust solutions for SMB/Es, today announced the appointment of Brian Jeffords as its Chief Revenue Officer, Jeffords also joins BSA as a partner. He assumes responsibility for global strategy and go-to-market efforts around BSA’s portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions.
“The evolving threat landscape has created a talent gap of nearly 770,000 cybersecurity professionals in the United States alone. At the senior-most level, those with a minimum of twenty years of experience, are generally known across the cybersecurity space. Brian has a well-deserved reputation at the F500-level for his ability to listen to, and ultimately find security solutions for his clients,” said Matthew Tuttle, BSA CEO. “Having worked with Brian previously, each of us had been looking for an opportunity to bring Brian into BSA. The depth of his experience and his historic results made his hire/partnership a logical decision to address the needs created by BSA’s growth and our long-term objectives.”
Jeffords has formerly held similar leadership positions with Cybertrust, Verizon, Cognizant and DXC where he has helped transform companies’ cybersecurity programs in verticals such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, as well as state and local governments.
Cyberattacks increased 42% between 2021 and 2022. At a time when operational continuity is foremost in the minds of organizations’ leadership, 83% of executives and 82% of investors are bracing for a recession in 2023 with pre-emptive budget cuts. Bridge Security Advisors’ portfolio is specifically designed to provide security resilience and unparalleled value while stretching diminishing financial and augmenting human resources.
Jeffords offered, “No question that cybersecurity is paramount to every business. Trust and transparency are fundamental to BSA’s mission, and its client experience is designed to be frictionless. Having the opportunity to work with former colleagues has eliminated the adjustment period allowing me to create immediate value for both BSA and its clients; I am delighted to join old friends in achieving Bridge Security Advisors fullest potential.”
About Bridge Security Advisors, LLC.
Bridge Security Advisors (BSA), founded in 2019, is a partner-led organization with over 125-years of combined security partner experience and is the world’s first fully decentralized, full-service cybersecurity firm with a physical presence on six continents. BSA delivers a range of risk mitigation solutions to facilitate secure, compliant digital transformation to drive trust and revenue for its global clients through best-in-class emerging technologies, on-demand staffing and advisory services, vulnerability assessments, analysis, and accredited security solutions to meet regulatory compliance and governance standards.
