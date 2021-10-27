LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
To build bridges across the battery ecosystem, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory announces the creation of Li-Bridge, a new public-private alliance committed to accelerating the development of a robust and secure domestic supply chain for lithium-based batteries. Li-Bridge is focused on bringing key stakeholders together to improve the lithium battery supply chain and marks the first collaboration of its kind in the U.S. battery industry.
Recognized as a global leader in energy storage research and development, Argonne will serve as the facilitator between private industry and the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries (FCAB), which recently released a National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, 2021 – 2030.
Putting the U.S. on a path to long-term competitiveness in the global battery value chain, the Blueprint outlines five critical goals to creating a domestic lithium-battery supply chain that generates equitable, clean-energy jobs in the U.S., while mitigating climate change.
“The new Li-Bridge alliance announced today is a major step forward in developing and sustaining a robust, domestic supply chain for batteries, which will be critical to vehicle electrification,” said Michael Berube, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation at DOE. “This coordination between public and private entities across the nation is paramount to achieving our vision of establishing a battery materials and technology supply chain that supports long-term U.S. economic competitiveness.”
Argonne, which has overcome myriad national energy storage challenges through R&D and amassed a portfolio of more than 250 patented battery advances, will work with DOE national labs across the country to meet national Blueprint goals. In addition, private industry participation will be facilitated through an alliance with three U.S.-based convenor organizations: NAATBatt International, New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST), and New Energy Nexus.
Learn more about Li-Bridge at a virtual roundtable hosted by DOE and Argonne on Friday, October 29 from 1-2 p.m. EDT. The event will include remarks from DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk, Argonne National Laboratory Director Paul Kearns, and representatives from NAATBatt International, NY-BEST, and New Energy Nexus.
The national Blueprint outlines goals on solving breakthrough scientific challenges for new materials and developing a manufacturing base that meets the demands of the growing electric vehicle and stationary grid storage markets.
Li-Bridge will host a series of national forums to identify opportunities and challenges across the supply chain by aligning stakeholders and promoting increased collaboration toward the vision and goals of the Blueprint.
