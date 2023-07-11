TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Bridgit, the leader in construction workforce planning technology, today announced the launch of its newest feature set for Bridgit Bench; a comprehensive solution for planning field and craft teams, designed specifically to support the unique needs of self-performing general contractors and ENR Top 600 specialty contractors.
Bridgit launches functionality to help specialty and self-performing contractors manage their people more effectively. Contractors can allocate, track, and forecast their field and craft workforce and consolidate their entire workforce strategy into a single tool. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new functionality helps contractors to schedule, track, and shift their field and craft workforce more effectively while providing a unified platform to manage all of their people. ENR 600 customers can also access new reports to understand project demands on their craft team and advanced communication features to help dispatch team members.
Along with field and craft support, new communication options in Bench will help specialty contractors streamline labor requests and establish a standardized process for managing labor needs. With “Assignment Alerts”, field ops can keep their field teams informed on their latest assignments. In addition, the “Broadcast” helps users easily share critical information to project teams when rapid communication is needed.
Functionality that better supports field teams empowers contractors to manage both their project admins and field teams with ease, flexibility, and accuracy. A data-driven approach to admin and field staffing helps to eliminate inefficiencies brought about by outdated, manual software and processes.
"We've been exploring functionality that better supports specialty trades and their field teams and we're really excited to roll out what we've built.” Says Mallorie Brodie, CEO and Co-Founder of Bridgit. “By directly incorporating feedback from specialty contractors into Bridgit Bench, we’re better equipped to help them create a central foundation for strategic workforce and pipeline planning."
Bridgit’s mission is simple — to help the construction industry maximize profits by taking a people-first approach. Workforce Intelligence from Bridgit transforms workforce data into actionable insights that inform an organization’s strategic and tactical business decisions. Bridgit is a privately held company, having raised over $43.5 million CAD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, Camber Creek, Export Development Canada, IAF, Nine Four Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures.
