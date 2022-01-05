MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG), the first technology-enabled fully aligned system of care, built for healthcare's consumer retail market, today announced that Mike Mikan, President and CEO, and Cathy Smith, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation and discussion on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. E.T. A live webcast of the session will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.brighthealthgroup.com.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group is the first technology-enabled, fully aligned system of care built for healthcare's consumer retail market. Our differentiated approach aligns care delivery with the financing of care to drive better outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the consumer experience. We have two market-facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. NeueHealth provides care delivery and value-based enablement services through our 131 owned and affiliated clinics and broader Care Partner network. Bright HealthCare offers Commercial and Medicare health plan products to over 720,000 consumers across the nation. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.
