NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.4 million.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.
The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $460.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.9 million.
Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.
Bright Horizons shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $109.10, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM
