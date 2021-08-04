NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.8 million.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.
The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $441.5 million in the period.
Bright Horizons shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $142.23, a climb of 28% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM