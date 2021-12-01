ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021--
Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic US representing 98,000 real estate professionals in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, announced today that Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS, has been honored with a HousingWire annual Tech Trendsetters Award for the second consecutive year. The Award recognizes the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to the market for housing industry clients.
“Bright MLS undertook and executed an ambitious plan during 2021 to completely transform the foundation that supports the entirety of all that Bright does to serve our subscribers,” said Donnellan. “Our teams managed a number of key initiatives, such as our showing services interoperability partnership, and launched innovative workspaces and improved user experiences. Next year will yet again be a pivotal year in our industry, and for Bright. Our technical foundation positions us well for 2022 and beyond.”
“This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters have, yet again, proven to be the driving force behind the digital transformation in housing,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “This impressive list of honorees are finding solutions to some of the industry’s toughest challenges from improving the borrower’s journey to streamlining every step of the real estate transaction process.”
In addition to Donnellan’s recognition as a Housing Wire 2021 Tech Trendsetter, Donnellan was also previously recognized as a 2021 RIS Media Newsmaker, and was also listed on the Real Estate Almanac’s 2021 Power 200 List presented by T3 Sixty, which ranks the industry’s most powerful and influential leaders and executives.
About Bright MLS
Bright MLS’s real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 98,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve the more than 20 million homeowners in its footprint. In 2020, Bright’s customers facilitated $116.3B in real estate transactions through our system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006022/en/
CONTACT: Christy Reap
202.309.9362 (C)
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Bright MLS
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/01/2021 02:09 PM/DISC: 12/01/2021 02:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006022/en